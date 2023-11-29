GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The St. Andrews women’s basketball team was downed 72-53 by the Brenau Tigers Tuesday night on the road in Appalachian Athletic Conference action.

St. Andrews (3-2, 2-2 AAC) never led in the contest and trailed by as many as 24 points. They shot 14 of 51 (27.5%) from the field, made just one of their 13 three-point attempts (7.7%), and went 24 of 38 (63.2%) from the free-throw line.

Guard A.J. Price had 30 points, six rebounds, and two steals for the Lady Knights; guard Emily Cruz had 12 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals; guard Ashley Starks had seven points, six rebounds, and two steals; and forward Madison Larrimore had nine rebounds.

Brenau (2-4, 1-3 AAC) was led in scoring by guard Nyla Moore, who had 21 points on 9-for-14 shooting along with four rebounds and two steals; Post Kayla Stafford had 16 rebounds, seven blocks, and three steals; guard Ellie Kinlaw had 15 points and seven rebounds; and guard Anna Gliatta had 12 points and four rebounds.

The Tigers were 26-for-75 (34.7%) shooting from the floor, 10 of 41 (24.4%) from 3, and 10 of 16 (62.5%) from the free-throw stripe.

Brenau outrebounded St. Andrews 51-46, had eight blocks while the Lady Knights only had one, and succeeded in the turnover battle with 16 turnovers, compared to St. Andrews’ 18.

St. Andrews plays again on Thursday at Montreat.