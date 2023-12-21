MONROE — The Scotland Fighting Scots wrestling team failed to collect a team win in a quad meet at Piedmont High School on Wednesday.

Scotland lost 68-6 to Piedmont, 51-28 to West Forsyth, and 47-36 to Wheatmore.

Vinny Butera was the only Scotland wrestler to win against Piedmont, getting a pinfall victory over Roman Carita in exactly a minute in the 215-pound weight class. Piedmont’s 13 total wins came in eight pins, three decisions, a technical fall, and a forfeit at 132.

Scotland earned five wins against West Forsyth, with Josh Smith defeating Elias Marquez Flores by a 15-5 major decision at 106, Minnie Locklear and Brayden Richardson getting forfeit wins at 113 and 120, Thomas Salinas pinning Tony Cables at 144, and Butera pinning Carlos William Collins at 215. William Minton at 132 and Santiago Gonzalez at 175 won by forfeit for West Forsyth, while six other triumphs came via pinfall and one by a 7-6 decision at 150.

Against Wheatmore, Smith and Locklear won the first two bouts for Scotland at 106 and 113 with pins before Wheatmore’s Landon Watkins at 120 and Cayden Smith at 126 answered with pinfall wins of their own. Wheatmore forfeited at 132, giving Scotland’s Darius West an automatic win, but Trey Swaney pinned Scotland’s Treyvon Brigman at 138 for another Wheatmore victory. After Salinas and Anthony Pate pinned their opponents at 144 and 150 for Scotland, Wheatmore won four of the final six matches by pinfall at 157, 175, 190, and 285 and one by tech fall at 165; Butera pinned Wheatmore’s Johnathon Kelly at 215 to finish the day 3-0.

Scotland wrestles in the 2023 Elizabeth Barry Memorial Clash at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte on Thursday and Friday.