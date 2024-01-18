RAEFORD — Scotland men’s swimming finished with 132 points, and the Lady Scots had 118, placing both teams in third in Wednesday’s fifth and penultimate Sandhills Athletic Conference regular-season meet at the James A. Leach Aquatic Center.

Pinecrest topped the men’s side with 300 points and the women’s side with 299.

Taylor Johnson was Scotland’s highest finisher for the women, coming in first in two events — the 200-yard individual medley in two minutes and 29.13 seconds and 500-yard freestyle at 5:48.06 — while Jack Herr came in third in the 100-yard freestyle at 59.55 and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle at 27.09 for Scotland’s men.

Other individual finishes for the Lady Scots include Emma Houg in fifth and Bailey Brink in eighth in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:13.08 and 1:24.24 and Zoey Bowman in sixth and Faith Dockery in ninth in the 50-yard freestyle at 30.01 and 33.04. Scotland’s Sonayla Thomas and Sydney Eury each swam exhibition in the 50-yard freestyle; Thomas finished at 42.37, and Eury closed at 53.33.

In addition to Herr, swimming individually for Scotland’s men were Ricky Zhang, Elisha Dockery and Mavin McKenzie; Zhang came in fifth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:40.40, Elisha Dockery placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:49.51 and McKenzie was 10th in the 50-yard freestyle at 34.22. Rylan Priest was an exhibition swimmer for the Scots in the 50-yard freestyle and timed 36.49.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Lady Scots’ team of Faith Dockery, Houg, Bowman and Johnson came in second at 4:44.52, the highest placement by any of Scotland’s relay teams. Scotland’s team of Brink, Houg, Johnson and Faith Dockery placed third in the women’s 200-yard medley relay at 2:29.07, and in the 200-yard freestyle relay, the team of Thomas, Bowman, Brink and Faith Dockery was fourth at 2:39.20.

All three of Scotland’s men’s relay teams were third in their events. Zhang, Elisha Dockery, Herr and Kishawn Pate finished in 2:19.79 in the 200-yard medley relay; Pate, Zhang, Priest and McKenzie finished in 2:16.13 in the 200-yard freestyle relay and Pate, McKenzie, Elisha Dockery and Herr finished in 4:38.61 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Scotland’s last SAC meet is on Jan. 24 at the James A. Leach Aquatic Center.