ABERDEEN — The Scotland men’s bowling team earned four points against the Richmond Raiders and claimed the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular-season title at Sandhills Bowling Center Thursday.

The Scots finish with 52 points in the SAC standings.

Scotland bested Richmond in the first three games 131-127, 179-155 and 179-130. While the Scots took total pins 659-602, they fell in the fourth game 190-170.

Landon Malloy bowled four strikes and four spares for Scotland; Dylan Tilson rolled four strikes and three spares; Garrett Boyer had four strikes and two spares; Zyquarius Shaw struck three times and spared once; Kenan Smith finished with a strike and a spare and Jaeden Williams had a spare.

The SAC men’s bowling tournament will be at Sandhills on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

The Scotland women’s bowling team also faced Richmond on Thursday but came away with only one point. The Lady Scots’ lone game won was a 129-108 result in the third; Scotland lost 116-94 in the first, 133-118 in the second, 136-104 in the fourth and 493-445 in the total-pin count.

Nateya Scott and Jayden Malloy led Scotland’s women with two strikes and three spares apiece; Marissa Smith struck and spared once and Gabby Norton and Addison Pittman each rolled two spares.

The women’s conference tournament will also be at Sandhills on Feb. 7 at 4 p.m.