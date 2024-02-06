LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews men’s lacrosse team will not compete in the upcoming 2024 spring season due to issues with eligibility.

The following statement was posted on the St. Andrews Athletics X/Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

“The St. Andrews men’s lacrosse team will not be competing during the 2024 season due to an insufficient number of eligible players. Head coach Kristian Smith’s work is already underway to rebuild the program, and we look forward to their future success in 2025 and beyond.”

No additional information is available at this time.