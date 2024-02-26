LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights men’s volleyball team suffered a heartbreaking 3-1 loss at home against the Webber University Warriors Friday night, with set scores of 25-14, 26-24, 25-12 and 25-22.

Hazem Abdelghafar led the way on offense for the Knights with 12 kills, followed by Hugo Gonzalez-Gutierrez with 10 kills; Kenton Bedford and Alvearo Gonzalez recorded five kills of their own and Dakota Hotaling continued to set his opponents up on offense with 35 assists — the only Knights player in double digits in the category. Alex Vasquez-Sanchez led the defense, logging 11 digs, while Hotaling contributed five digs.

Carson Barnes led the Warriors offense with 17 kills; Thoralf Schmelzer logged 13 kills and Kevin McCarthy contributed 10. Ayden Keeter remained a steady force on offense throughout the match, recording 43 assists. Trent Massey and McCarthy were the top two Warrior defenders, with 11 and seven digs, respectively.