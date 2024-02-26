The St. Andrews hunter seat team won the High Point Team for its final regular-season show at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center Saturday.

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews hunter seat team won the High Point Team for its final regular-season show at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center Saturday.

St. Andrews’ Natalie Bailey was the High Point Rider, Savannah Hutto was the Reserve High Point Rider and Cacchione Cup Regional Champion, Peter Pan was Horse of the Year and St. Andrews was the regional champion team.

“I am very proud of the team. We practiced hard during the week to focus on the show, and it paid off,” St. Andrews coach Kelsi Peterson said.

Individual results for the Lady Knights include Hutto and Grace Gerberry in first place in Open Fences; Hutto in second in Open Flat; Bailey in first in Intermediate Fences; Virginia Goode in sixth in Intermediate Flat; McKenna Downing in third and Jenna Dicks in fifth in Limit Fences; Bailey in first and Abby Rhea in sixth in Limit Flat; Hailey Graham and Tylar Zingerella in first and Gracie Auteri in sixth in Novice; Emma Conway in first in Pre-Novice and Julia King in third in Intro.

St. Andrews will head off to Sweet Briar College in Virginia for the next rounds of Zones in March.