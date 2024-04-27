I won’t say goodbye just yet.

But after I key in my last thoughts as the sports editor of The Laurinburg Exchange, I will.

No, this composition doesn’t have an enticing headline to draw in the reader. Trust me, there’s nothing I can’t stand more than a tedious title.

But I left it because I’ve never typed up a writing piece I’ve wanted people to skip over more than this one.

Leaving sucks, especially when it’s from a job you felt attached to. But sometimes, decisions in life force you to.

This is one of those times.

Friday was my final day before I start as a support specialist for Zurn Elkay in Lumberton on Monday. What it took to get this new opportunity from God was prayer and preparation. And I’m now ready to take that next step in my career.

Thank you to the coaches I had the opportunity to work with throughout my time here. The stories I got to tell about your teams were some of the memories I’ll remember most throughout my lifetime.

Thank you to the players for being so open to interviewing with me, especially when some didn’t know who I was or were shy. Watching all of you lock into the sport you love was a joy for me, and I’ll still try to attend your games when I can.

Thank you to the parents for setting your children up for success and pushing them to be great. Scotland High has so many athletes playing at the next level because of your willingness to ensure they stay ready in the classroom and in their sport. Without you, their success may not be half of what it is.

And lastly, thank you to the readers for welcoming me in almost two years ago with open arms and allowing me to get settled into the role. You all pushed me to work harder and helped me become who I am today. I hope you will do the same with the next sports editor who comes in.

This role had its challenges. From adjusting to some pretty wacky hours to dropping everything to get a breaking story out, there was no telling what the day would look like waking up.

But it was worth every moment. I mean, when you get to watch sports and write about them as a job, it doesn’t get much better than that.

It’s time for a new journey, though; one I think will be very rewarding. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have been something I worked so hard to earn.

I’ll still try to be a freelancer and help whoever’s next in this position when I have time. I’m sure I’ll have that urge to write again soon after I’m gone.

So even though this is goodbye, it hopefully won’t be a forever one.

But even if it is, providing local sports coverage to Scotland County has been a privilege.

It was one of the greatest decisions I’ve ever made.

Brandon Hodge’s last day as the sports editor for The Laurinburg Exchange was on Friday. To continue keeping up with his sports journey, you can follow him on X/Twitter at @BrandonHSports.