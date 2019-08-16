Fighting Scots return to action next week

LAURINBURG — Next week marks the beginning of the season for Scotland High School’s fall sports teams.

Scotland’s volleyball team will play at Terry Sanford on Monday night. The jayvee game is at 5 p.m., and the varsity game will be played shortly after. Two days later, the Lady Scots will travel to Fairmont to take on the Golden Tornadoes. The jayvee game will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Scotland’s boys soccer team will travel to South View on Monday for its season opener, with the jayvee teams playing at 5:15. Scotland hosts Union Pines the next night, and Union Pines will visit Laurinburg on Thursday.

On the football field, the varsity Scots will take on Southeast Guilford at 7:30 on Friday night at Pate Stadium. The Scots will host Marlboro County the following week before stepping away from their home field for a five-week stretch that includes four road games and a bye week.

The varsity girls tennis team begins its season on Wednesday at West Columbus. They will then host West Columbus on the following Monday. Both matches will begin at 4 p.m.

Scotland’s girls golf team will open its season with a Sandhills Athletic Conference match on Sept. 9 at Bayonet Golf Course. The Lady Scots will host a conference match later in the season on Oct. 7 at Scotch Meadows.

Scotland’s boys and girls cross country teams competed in a scrimmage race earlier this week. They’ll compete on Aug. 31 at the South View Jungle Run, which is held at the same site as this year’s 4A East Regional Championships.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

