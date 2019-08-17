Preseason ends with scrimmage against ‘physical’ Cape Fear

Senior receiver Bruce Wall looks to the sideline during Scotland’s football scrimmage against Cape Fear on Friday night. Senior receiver Bruce Wall looks to the sideline during Scotland’s football scrimmage against Cape Fear on Friday night.

FAYETTEVILLE — Scotland’s football team scrimmaged Cape Fear on Friday night at the Cumberland County Schools Football Jamboree.

The scrimmage featured two halves. In the first half, the teams rotated with 10-play sets on offense. The second half featured 25 minutes of live-action football with a running clock. No official score was kept, but both teams scored twice.

R.J. Nicholson scored Scotland’s first touchdown on a short rush in the first half. In the second half, with the Scots’ offense setting up on its own 20-yard line, receiver DeAndre McKinnon caught a quick pass from quarterback Tyler Barfield and took it all the way for an 80-yard touchdown.

Both of Cape Fear’s touchdowns were on rushing plays.

“Cape Fear is a physical football team. It was good for us to see that,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “We played a lot of kids tonight. Played a lot of backups. When the starters were in there, I felt pretty good about it. Still got to clean some stuff up. I thought Tyler Barfield made some good throws tonight, made some good plays.

As Bailey said, several of Scotland’s backups and jayvee players were in the rotation on Friday night. But several of Scotland’s starters had impressive outings, including senior two-way player Savion Leak, who moved to Scotland from a school in Virginia prior to this season.

“Savion Leak continues to be a really good addition to our football team. I’m glad he moved in,” Bailey said with a smile. “We’re really happy to have (Hoke transfer) Kyshaun Galberth. He ran hard as well. We’re blessed with a lot of good running backs.”

Scotland’s preseason is now over. The Scots will host Southeast Guilford in their season opener on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

