Optimist Results from May 2
Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6U Instructional
(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Jade Builders played Lucas Farms
Johnson Brothers Construction played Miyako Japanese Cuisine
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Harley’s Tuxedo def General McArthur’s 11-4
Leading Hitters: Jordan Woods, Buies Johnson, Weston Tarlton
AYM Fitness def McCarter Electric 12-5
Leading Hitters: Reece Ivey, Parker Flowers, Aiden Parker
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Pizza Inn def Doug’s Tire 6-4
Leading Hitters: Pizza Inn- Dallas Bullock Doug’s- Baxley Jones
Tricoast Mechanical def Tricoast Insulation 5-4
Leading Hitters: T Mechanical- Braylon Strickland T Insulation- Dash Quick
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play
Realty World 8U Softball
Hayes Forest Products def Quality Oil 13-10
Leading Hitters: Hayes FP- Brooklyn Warr, McKenzie Stubbs Quality Oil-Kency Hines, Jalonie Poe & Adrianna Locklear
Sheriff’s Office def State Farm Insurance 4-3
Leading Hitters: Sheriff’s- Hayley Bormet & Skylin Clark State Farm- Ava McPhatter & Faithe Deese
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
Knight’s of Columubs def Be Relentless 9-4
Leading Hitters: Knight’s- Alexa Concepcion Be Relentless- Vaedah Sanchez
First Bank def Jade Builders 5-3
Leading Hitters: First Bank- Macie Britt Jade Builders- Aryian Locklear
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Did not play