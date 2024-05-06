Optimist Results from May 2

Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6U Instructional

(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Jade Builders played Lucas Farms

Johnson Brothers Construction played Miyako Japanese Cuisine

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Harley’s Tuxedo def General McArthur’s 11-4

Leading Hitters: Jordan Woods, Buies Johnson, Weston Tarlton

AYM Fitness def McCarter Electric 12-5

Leading Hitters: Reece Ivey, Parker Flowers, Aiden Parker

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Pizza Inn def Doug’s Tire 6-4

Leading Hitters: Pizza Inn- Dallas Bullock Doug’s- Baxley Jones

Tricoast Mechanical def Tricoast Insulation 5-4

Leading Hitters: T Mechanical- Braylon Strickland T Insulation- Dash Quick

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play

Realty World 8U Softball

Hayes Forest Products def Quality Oil 13-10

Leading Hitters: Hayes FP- Brooklyn Warr, McKenzie Stubbs Quality Oil-Kency Hines, Jalonie Poe & Adrianna Locklear

Sheriff’s Office def State Farm Insurance 4-3

Leading Hitters: Sheriff’s- Hayley Bormet & Skylin Clark State Farm- Ava McPhatter & Faithe Deese

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

Knight’s of Columubs def Be Relentless 9-4

Leading Hitters: Knight’s- Alexa Concepcion Be Relentless- Vaedah Sanchez

First Bank def Jade Builders 5-3

Leading Hitters: First Bank- Macie Britt Jade Builders- Aryian Locklear

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Did not play