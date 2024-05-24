David Coptsias, a sophomore wrestler at St. Andrews fought his way to victory scoring a first-place finish in the Beach Wrestling World Team Qualifiers held at Carolina Beach.

LAURINBURG — David Coptsias, a sophomore wrestler at St. Andrews come Fall 2024 turned a day trip to Carolina Beach, into a monumental memory.

“It was a day at the beach, I went with a few friends, and I ended up making a world team,” Coptsias said. “It was pretty fun.”

The Raeford native fought his way to victory scoring a first-place finish in the Beach Wrestling World Team Qualifiers. With the win, he punched his ticket to the World Championships in Pierria, Greece, in the U20 division on Sept. 21-22, 2024.

Typically competing in the 149-pound weight class during collegiate competitions, Coptsias weighed in right at the top of the 154-pound weight class for his matches on the sand. He started off his day with a convincing win in the first round, followed by a second-round bye. His third match was for the championship title.

“I had a best of three series,” Coptsias said. “The two people that make the finals, they wrestle three times and it’s the best of two out of three. I ended up losing the first match to a kid from California. It was a close one, 3-2. I won the next one by fall and then I won the last one 3-0.”

Though he came away with the win, his decision to make the trip is not definitive at the moment. Fortunately, his parents are supportive of the potential adventure and have already started a GoFundMe campaign to help finance the trip.

Beyond that, Coptsias is also focused on next year’s collegiate wrestling season where he has his sights set on reaching the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) nationals. He just missed the prestigious event last year by two matches. He firmly believes this experience is setting him on the correct path to reaching his next goals.

“Stuff like this in the off-season is what is going to get me (to the NAIA nationals),” Coptsias said. “I have to keep competing, keep training, keep trying to better myself in the weight room and on the mat, and the classroom because it’s such a big part (of my success).”