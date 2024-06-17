Students and their horses from all over North Carolina attended and had a chance to work with the equestrian coaches from St. Andrews University.

LAURINBURG — North Carolina 4-H hosted a horse clinic at St. Andrews Equestrian Center from Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16. Students and their horses from around the state of North Carolina attended and had an opportunity to work and train with the equestrian coaches from St. Andrews University. St. Andrews was able to provide stalls at the Equestrian Center for them during the duration of the program.

The goal of the clinic was to help participants prepare for the 2024 North Carolina 4-H Horse Show from July 10th to July 14th at the Gov. James B Hunt Horse Complex in Raleigh, North Carolina. Students who attended ranged from 10 to 18 years old. Students worked hand in hand with St. Andrews University’s Hunter Seat and Western coaches on riding evaluations and on showmanship. Alaina Cross, North Carolina State Equine Extension Associate, worked with the students on horse care and nutrition. Parents were also part of the event, cheering on their children and helping guide them through the weekend.

Peggy McElveen, Director of St. Andrews Equestrian, expressed her excitement for being able to help the kids out.

“We love having these students visiting campus and learning more about their horses,” McElveen said.

We want to give a big shout out to the Dale Earnhardt Foundation for sponsoring the event.