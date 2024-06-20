LAURINBURG — The Scotland Fighting Scots softball team got some serious recognition from the North Carolina High School Coaches Association on Thursday morning. Six of the team’s girls were named to the 3A All District team, including rising senior Avery Stutts, who was named 3A Player of the Year for the Scotland County Schools district.

The other girls named to the team were rising juniors Dawson Blue, Ramsey Hale and Addison Lewis as well as rising seniors Madison Dixon and Addison Johnson. Having this much talent named to the team is something Head Coach Adam Romaine is very proud of and doesn’t take lightly.

“So proud of these girls for this accomplishment, I see all the hard work and time these girls put in day in and day out during the season,” Romaine said. “To know other coaches also recognize how good these girls are and vote for them is even more evidence their hard work pays off.”

The Fighting Scots posted a 19-2 overall record in 2024 that included a 12-0 mark against conference competition and a +179 run differential.