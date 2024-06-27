LAURINBURG — The Scotland Fighting Scots softball team continues to get recognized by the North Carolina High School Coaches Association. After having six girls named to the 3A All-District team last week, the team had four girls get named to the 3A All-State team on Thursday afternoon.

The list was headlined by 3A Player of the Year Avery Stutts, a rising senior. The three other girls to make the team were rising seniors Addison Johnson and Madison Dixon as well as rising junior Dawson Blue.

Stutts was flat out dominant as both a pitcher and a batter. She posted a 0.68 ERA over 124 innings of work while also batting .417 and driving in 22 runs.

Blue meanwhile led the team in multiple statistics. Notable ones included batting percentage (.456), home runs (11), RBIs (37) and slugging percentage (1.102).

Johnson was second on the team in batting average (.433) and was third in on-base percentage (.521). She also led the team in stolen bases with 16.

Dixon batted .429 for the year, good for third on the team while also getting on base at a .529 rate, good for second on the team. She additionally had a perfect fielding percentage (1.000).