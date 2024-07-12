Home Sports PHOTOS: Scotland hosts day two of wrestling camp Sports PHOTOS: Scotland hosts day two of wrestling camp July 12, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Scotland High School hosts day two of a three-day wrestling camp on Friday in Laurinburg. The camp features one of Maryland’s top coaches, Jason Gabrielson and was counseled by UMD’s Clayton Gabrielson and Garrett Kappes. Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange Andrew Smolar | The Laurinburg Exchange ❮ ❯ Scotland High School hosts day two of a three-day wrestling camp on Friday in Laurinburg. The camp features one of Maryland’s top coaches, Jason Gabrielson and was counseled by UMD’s Clayton Gabrielson and Garrett Kappes. View Comments Laurinburg overcast clouds enter location 26.4 ° C 27.7 ° 25.3 ° 92 % 2.6kmh 100 % Fri 31 ° Sat 34 ° Sun 36 ° Mon 37 ° Tue 36 °