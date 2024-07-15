LAURINBRUG —St. Andrews University will be hosting their first ever sanctioned disc golf tournament on Saturday, July 20 with the St. Andrews Showdown set to be held at 1700 Dogwood Mile St. in Laurinburg on the Freedaddy Disc Golf Course. Tee times are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with registration ending at 8 a.m. on the 20th.

Four players are allowed to have the same tee time while a minimum of three players will be assigned to any given card. Competitors will get a player pack at check in that includes a coupon code for Lucky Disc Golf to be emailed after the tournament and a small swag bag.

The event is a one round flex start. Each division winner will receive a trophy.

Check in for the tournament will be at the Vardell parking lot. Parking will be available at the Vardell Building and in the main parking lot at St. Andrews (the Liberal Arts Building).