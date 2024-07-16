Players worked on base running out of the batter’s box during Tuesday’s session. They practiced running through first base as well as rounding the corner to second.

Sliding is a very important part of base running; participants had the opportunity to work on it Tuesday.

The kids participated in various drills to improve fundamental aspects of the game, throwing among them.

The St. Andrews Knights baseball program hosted day two of a four-day camp at Laurinburg Optimist Park on Tuesday, the second of three baseball camps this summer. Head Coach Andy Fox was joined by Scotland County High School Head Coach Ricky Shattauer and SAU Assistant Coaches Charles Weber III, Matt Polak and J.R. Polak.

The kids participated in various drills to improve fundamental aspects of the game, throwing among them.

Sliding is a very important part of base running; participants had the opportunity to work on it Tuesday.

Players worked on base running out of the batter’s box during Tuesday’s session. They practiced running through first base as well as rounding the corner to second.