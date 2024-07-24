LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews men’s basketball team was able to add one of the premier scorers in the entire state on Tuesday afternoon. Champion Hayden signed with the Knights, giving them six players currently in their incoming 2024 class.

Hayden averaged 31.5 points per game during his senior season on an efficient 47% shooting from the floor. The 31.5 points averaged per contest was good enough to rank fifth among high school players in all of North Carolina this past season.

He also was a good rebounder and defensive player, averaging 10.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in 2023-24. Hayden remained unsigned earlier this week before committing to St. Andrews.

Hayden is a guard and stands at 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He played his high school basketball at North Hills Christian High School in Salisbury, North Carolina and is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Knights as a team are coming off a season where they finished last in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC). They went 5-21 overall and 3-21 against other teams in the AAC.

The team will have another chance to add to their roster when they host a prospect camp on campus next Saturday, Aug.3 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. It will be open to players from high school, junior colleges and transfers with scholarships being offered on the spot. Questions about the camp can be directed to Knights Head Coach Randy Hernandez.