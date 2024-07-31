LAURINBURG —Registration for fall sports at Scotland County Parks and Recreation won’t be open for much longer. Sunday, Aug. 11 is the last day desiring participants can sign up; registration has been open since July 3.

The three sports open for participation are football, soccer and cheerleading. Football and cheerleading are open to ages 5-12 while soccer is open for ages 3-13.

The registration fee is set at $15. Participants can register through their website at https://secure.rec1.com/NC/scotland-county-parks-recreation/catalog or in-person at the Parks and Recreation office at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

Further questions can be directed to athletic programs supervisor Edmund Locklear. He can be reached by telephone at 910-277-2585 or via email at [email protected].