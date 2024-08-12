Coaches from all SAC teams come together for a picture on Sunday, Aug. 11 during media day. Head Coach Richard Bailey and his staff can be seen to the left of the Pinecrest coaches.

MARSTON, N.C. —The annual Sandhills Athletic Conference football media day was held on Sunday evening at The Wallace Wedding & Event Venue. The coaches and media polls were decided by the team’s coaches and various media members across the entire conference.

Pinecrest was named the preseason favorite in both polls. The Patriots took home six first-place votes in the media poll and five in the coaches poll.

The Fighting Scots were picked to finish in a tie for second with archrival Richmond in the coaches poll with both teams taking home one first-place vote. They were predicted to get third in the media poll behind Pinecrest and Richmond. Both the Raiders and Scotland got one first-place vote in the media poll as well.

Fourth through seventh place in order for the media poll was Lee County, Hoke County, Union Pines and Southern Lee. The coaches poll results after the top three were Lee County, Southern Lee, Union Pines and Hoke County.

Each team had a couple of coaches and two players as representatives. Media members were given an opportunity to speak with the players and coaches after pictures were taken.

Scotland was well represented during the event. Senior players Ji’san Mcphatter and Zion Morrison, Head Coach Richard Bailey and Offensive Coordinator Steven Harris were among the several Fighting Scots representatives.

Pastor Paul Lemmond also helped prepare dinner for all attendees, the main course being a steak.

The first opportunity Scotland will get to play against any of these teams will be on Sept. 20 against Hoke County. That will be the first of six consecutive conference matchups to close out the regular season for the Fighting Scots. They will play against every conference opponent during that stretch from Sept. 20 to their season finale in Richmond on Nov. 1.

The full results for the coaches and media polls are listed below.

SAC football coaches poll (first-place votes are in parentheses)

1. Pinecrest (5)

T-2. Scotland (1)

T-2. Richmond (1)

4. Lee County

5. Southern Lee

6. Union Pines

7. Hoke County

SAC football media poll (first-place votes are in parentheses)

1. Pinecrest (6)

2. Richmond (1)

3. Scotland (1)

4. Lee County

5. Hoke County

6. Union Pines

7. Southern Lee