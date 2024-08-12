LAURINBURG —Scotland County Parks & Recreation is entering the final few days of availability for fall sports registration. The opportunity to pay the standard cost of $15 passed after last Friday as the cost to register is now $20 during late week registration. It will be open until this Friday, Aug. 16.

Football and cheerleading are both open ages 5-12 while soccer is open ages 3-13 with registration being available online. For more information visit their website at Scotland County, NC | Official Website or give them a call at 910-277-2585.

Spring Hill Middle School is looking for the community to sign kids up for the football team. Workouts are every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. until school is back in session on Monday, Aug. 26. If the kids want to play they need to go to workouts if they can until and on Aug. 26.

Practices will focus on skills and ball techniques, footwork exercises, football conditioning and strategy and teamwork exercises. Players must have a completed physical to participate in practices.

For more information call Spring Hill Middle School at 910-369-0590.