LAURINBURG —The Scotland boys soccer team played to a 1-1 tie with the Purnell Swett Rams for the second time in six days, this time in the Scots’ home opener at Scotland High School. The two teams met in Pembroke last week before Tuesday’s rematch; they are not scheduled to meet again in the regular season. Scotland now stands at 1-0-2 (equivalent to 2-1 without ties) on the season.

Ciro Velasco scored the Scots’ lone goal with three minutes and 10 seconds left in the first half to give them the lead. Scotland relentlessly fired shots at the Purnell Swett net throughout the first half, managing eight shots on goal by the time 11 minutes were left until the break.

Jacolby Locklear got the lone Rams goal on an assist by Avry Locklear to tie the game. Goaltender Branlon Brooks made eight saves in net for Purnell Swett.

The Scots will have a short turnaround with the South View Tigers coming to Laurinburg on Wednesday night for a 6 p.m. start time and the second night of a back-to-back before having more than a week off until their next game on Sept. 9. The Tigers will enter the matchup at 1-5 on the season.

Lady Scots Tennis falls to Union Pines

The Scotland girls tennis team had a road game for the first time during their 2024 season on Tuesday night with a conference matchup at Union Pines. It didn’t go very well for the Scots as the Vikings won all six singles and three doubles matchups en route to a dominant 9-0 victory. Scotland falls to 2-2 both overall and in conference play with the loss.

Senior Rhea Truesdell came the closest to securing a singles win for the Scots, falling by an 8-4 score to Madelyn Ragsdale. Truesdell and senior Marissa Smith were the only doubles team to get a point against their opponents as they were defeated 8-1 by Ragsdale and Kinsley Creel.

Scotland will return home on Thursday afternoon for a nonconference matchup with Whiteville. The game will be at the Scotland County Tennis Center & Ball Field with a 4 p.m. start time. Whiteville will enter the matchup at 3-1 overall, most recently defeating South Columbus by an 8-0 score on Tuesday.

Volleyball remains undefeated with win over Hoke County

The Lady Scots volleyball team defeated Hoke County three sets to one on Tuesday night at Scotland High School and improved to 5-0 on the season. They will remain busy over the next couple of days with a road game on Wednesday at St. Pauls with the Bulldogs before returning home on Thursday night for a matchup with the Southern Lee Cavaliers. You can read the full game story from Tuesday night here: Lady Scots volleyball take down Hoke County to move to 5-0 | Laurinburg Exchange.