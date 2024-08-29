WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—The St. Andrews Knights men’s soccer team hit the road for the first time this season on Wednesday night as they traveled to Winston-Salem, North Carolina for a matchup with Carolina University. Unfortunately for the Knights, it did not go well as they were defeated 3-0 by the Bruins and fall to 1-1 with the loss.

Despite the lopsided final, this game was within reach for St. Andrews for the most of the night. It was a 0-0 game coming out of halftime but Carolina got the lead thanks to a goal by Jordan Julien and another almost immediately after by Luke Spillane-Davis. A third goal by Lewis Jacklin quickly turned what looked to be a defensive struggle into a one-sided affair. The Bruins got all three of their three goals in a five minute, 23 seconds span.

The Knights could only manage to get one shot on goal against Carolina goaltender Joshua Wilson. Cristobal Romero made one save on four shots against for St. Andrews.

The Knights will remain on the road for a Saturday afternoon matchup with Mt. Olive University. They will return home on Tuesday afternoon for a 1 p.m. game against Carolina Christian College.