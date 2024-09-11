NORTH ROCKINGHAM, N.C. —The Lady Scots went toe to toe with archrival Richmond on the road Tuesday night but ultimately fell in a 5-4 final. Scotland falls to 2-5 overall (2-4 in conference games) with the loss while Richmond improves to 2-2 with the win.

Scotland won three singles matches and a doubles matchup during the afternoon. Seniors Lilly Rankin and Marissa Smith won their singles matchups, with Rankin taking an 8-4 decision over Jentry Denson while Smith defeated Colbie Covington 8-1. Junior Shay Ward earned the other singles victory over Kenleigh Parker 8-4.

The doubles win for the Scots came courtesy of Ward and freshman Kaleigh Leviner, who took down Parker and Ava Thompson in a close 8-6 battle.

The Lady Scots will have a couple of days off before another road conference matchup with Southern Lee on the schedule for Sept. 17. The Cavaliers previously defeated Scotland 7-2 in Laurinburg on Aug. 22.

Volleyball swept at Pinecrest

The Lady Scots fell to the Patriots three sets to none on Tuesday night. They lost the first set 25-15, the second set 25-17 and the finale 25-21. Scotland falls to 8-2 overall (1-2 against conference opponents) with the setback while Pinecrest improves to 8-4 overall (4-0 vs SAC teams) with the victory.

Senior Addison Johnson had eight kills while Molly Gallagher added six of her own. Freshman Nora Teasley contributed four kills and three blocks in the loss.

Head Coach Adam Romaine boiled down the loss to simply being outplayed. He gave credit to Pinecrest for being better than the Scots on Tuesday.

“When you play a good team like Pinecrest, you have to be able to minimize your mistakes and focus on every point and every ball in transition,” Romaine said. “They were just better than us at those things tonight but we will continue to work on those as we go forward throughout the season.”

His team will have two chances to bounce back in short order with home games on Wednesday and Thursday against Pine Forest and Lee County, respectively. Both games are scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.

Cross Country competes with Pinecrest and Richmond among others

Scotland’s CoEd Cross Country team hosted a five-team competition on Tuesday afternoon in Laurinburg. Hoke County, Marlboro County, Pinecrest and Richmond were the other schools in attendance. Both the boys and girls ran a 5000-meter race.

Senior Chloe Ganus was the highest placed Lady Scot in the women’s competition, coming in at 17th overall with a time of 24 minutes and 50 seconds. Senior Caydence Deese was the other Lady Scot representative, finishing 49th and stopping the clock at 34 minutes and two seconds.

On the boys side, the Scots had three runners: Senior Gabe Jacquez and freshmen Ozzy Tyson and Bryson Graves. Jacquez was the highest placed of the group at 46th with a time of 24 minutes and 21 seconds. Tyson and Graves finished in 58th and 65th, respectively with times of 30:06 and 39:10.

The Scots will get back at it next week with a trip to Union Pines on the schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 17. The meet will begin at 5 p.m. Their next home competition will be on Oct. 1 against Richmond.