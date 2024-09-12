Goaltender Chris White punts the ball to the other side of the field during Scotland’s matchup with the Cavaliers.

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots boys soccer team was defeated by SAC rival Southern Lee on Wednesday night at Scotland High School. The Cavaliers took down the Scots 8-3 to improve to 9-1 overall (2-0 vs conference opponents) while Scotland falls to 2-2-2 (0-2 vs SAC teams) with the loss.

Southern Lee had two players record multiple goals in the game: senior Sergio Morales and sophomore Andrew Monroy. The four other goal scorers for the Cavaliers were Albert Calixto, Chino Cruz, Bryan Alvarez and Hugo Aguirre. No other statistics were available from the game for either team on MaxPreps. Junior Chris White was the starting goaltender for Scotland.

With the team’s matchup on Friday against South View being canceled, the Scots will have until Monday off. They will travel to conference foe Union Pines for a matchup with the Vikings at 6 p.m. Union Pines is currently 4-4 (1-0 vs SAC teams) with a game on Thursday night against Montgomery Central before hosting the Scots on Monday.

The next time Scotland will be at home is Tuesday night, when they will have a nonconference game against Grace Christian. That game will also start at 6 p.m.