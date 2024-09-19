LAURINBURG —St. Andrews women’s soccer was defeated by conference rival Brenau University on Wednesday afternoon in Laurinburg. The Golden Tigers won 6-0 to improve their record to 4-2 overall (3-1 vs AAC teams) while the Knights remain winless with the loss, falling to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in conference games.

Brenau heavily outshot St. Andrews in this game, firing 15 shots on goal against Knights goaltender Jaydin Sanchez while St. Andrews had five shots on goal over the 90 minutes of action. Sanchez made 10 saves out of the 15 shots she faced.

The goals for the Golden Tigers came from Bridgett Zuniga (two), Xiomara Lara (tw0) and Madison Kitson. Zyara Gonzalez played the majority of the game (about 85 minutes) in goal for Brenau and stopped all five shots she faced. Sarah Cook came in for the last five minutes but faced no shots on goal.

Diane Maillis had two shots on goal for the Knights. Chloe Greene, Erline Dorastin and Gabi Signorini all registered one shot on goal apiece.

St. Andrews will continue conference action with a road trip to Johnson University in Tennessee on Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Scotland volleyball takes down Terry Sanford

The Lady Scots defeated the Terry Sanford Bulldogs three sets to one on Wednesday night in Fayetteville. Scotland improves to 12-2 overall (4-2 in conference games) with the win while Terry Sanford falls to 3-11 with the loss. The Scots previously defeated the Bulldogs in a sweep at home on Aug. 15.

Scotland won the first, third and fourth sets by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-22 while they dropped the second set 25-23. Molly Gallagher had 15 kills to lead the Scots and also added five digs while Addison Johnson had 14 kills, eight aces and three blocks. Reagan Malpass dished out 28 assists and also had six kills and four aces.

Head Coach Adam Romaine was happy to get a win but also said there were some mistakes they made that can’t happen going forward. He felt that maybe with having beaten Terry Sanford once already the team got ahead of themselves a little bit.

“There’s an old saying that you don’t count your chickens before they hatch and I felt like based off the easy win earlier this year we had that mindset,” Romaine said. “They definitely got better but we also made a lot of mistakes in the game tonight, you hope as a coach that this is just a bad game where everything went wrong and we don’t let this happen again in a conference game going forward.”

The team will wrap up a stretch of three road games in three days with a matchup against SAC foe Hoke County on Thursday night. The two teams met once this season in Laurinburg on Aug. 27, a 3-1 Scots victory.