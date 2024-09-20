LAURINBURG —Lady Scots Tennis was defeated by Union Pines 9-0 on Thursday afternoon in Laurinburg. Scotland falls to 2-7 overall (2-6 in conference games) with the loss while the Vikings improve to 7-2 overall (5-1 vs SAC teams) with the win (please note that their match with Richmond on Sept. 18 has not been reported to MaxPreps). It was the second win for Union Pines over Scotland this season.

Senior Marissa Smith came the closest to securing a win in singles action for Scotland, falling 8-4 to Madelyn Ragsdale. She also teamed with Lillie Rankin as the ones closest to a win in doubles action as they were defeated by Lucy McPherson and Bella Edwards in an 8-4 final.

The Scots were without top player Maleah Locklear, who remains out of action with an injury. The team did get Rankin back after she could not play in their loss to Southern Lee on Tuesday.

Scotland will have a pair of road games on Tuesday and Thursday next week against Whiteville and Pinecrest, respectively. Their next home game on Oct. 3 will be their last of the season. Senior night will be against archrival Richmond.

Volleyball loses to Hoke County

The Lady Scots were defeated on the road in a close five-set match on Thursday night against SAC rival Hoke County. Scotland falls to 12-3 overall (4-3 in conference games) with the loss while the Bucks improve to 10-3 overall (4-3 vs SAC teams) with the win.

This was the first game of the year where the Scots went the full five sets. The Scots took the first and third sets 25-19 and 25-16 while Hoke County won the second, fourth and fifth sets 25-14, 25-16 and 15-12. Scotland took the prior meeting on their home floor three sets to one on Aug. 27.

Senior Addison Johnson had 17 kills, seven digs and six aces in the defeat. Molly Gallagher also added 10 kills and two digs while Ramsey Hale contributed seven kills of her own. Despite the tough loss, Head Coach Adam Romaine was happy with the fight his team showed as they battled through a tough three-game stretch and some injuries along the way.

“Every game played always has a winner a loser and unfortunately we fell on the losing end tonight,” Romaine said. “This loss doesn’t define the heart and fight that these girls have in them, you couldn’t ask for a better love and fight out of a team than what these girls showed tonight. I’m so proud of the whole team for stepping up when called upon.”

The Scots will get a few days off before finishing off the five-game road trip on Monday and Tuesday with matchups against Pine Forest and Southern Lee, respectively. They will finally return home on Thursday night to host Union Pines.