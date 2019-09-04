Football game tentatively rescheduled, other games postponed due to hurricane

LAURINBURG — This week’s Scotland High varsity football game at Marlboro County has been tentatively moved to Saturday night, and all other Fighting Scots athletic events scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been postponed due to the potential effects of Hurricane Dorian.

It was announced on Wednesday that all of Scotland County’s schools would be closed on Thursday and Friday, which means no after-school activities will be held on those days.

Saturday’s football game is tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Both schools are monitoring the hurricane closely, and they’ll make more changes to the schedule if Marlboro’s field is not playable on Saturday. Updates will be posted on laurinburgexchange.com as they are made available.

Scotland already had its schedule modified due to inclement weather earlier in this young season. The Scots played two games within five days last week after thunderstorms caused their Week 1 game against Southeast Guilford to be moved from Friday to Monday night.

“It’s always tough this time of year,” Scotland football coach Richard Bailey said. “We’re in hurricane season in North Carolina, so there’s always going to be a chance that you have these kinds of events.”

Bailey said the safety of both teams is the most important concern at this point. He said he would prefer not to have the game pushed to Monday night.

“It’s one thing if you have to do it because it’s a conference game,” Bailey said. “It’s another thing to do it at the risk of your players’ health. And that’s just not worth it. It really was difficult to play Southeast Guilford and Hoggard in the same week. And those were two home games. Go on the road twice in a four-day period, especially when one of those road trips is about three hours, is asking a lot of high school football players and coaches.”

Scotland’s volleyball match against Hoke and soccer match against West Bladen were also postponed due to the hurricane.

Football game tentatively moved to Saturday

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.