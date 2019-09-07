Scots remain undefeated with 27-6 win at Marlboro County

Scotland’s R.J. Nicholson carries the football during a 27-6 win over Marlboro County on Friday night. Scotland’s R.J. Nicholson carries the football during a 27-6 win over Marlboro County on Friday night.

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Scotland’s offense was its own worst enemy at times on Friday night.

But with the help of senior receiver Bruce Wall, the Fighting Scots rallied for a 27-6 victory over South Carolina border rival Marlboro County.

Wall had a big role in two of Scotland’s four touchdowns. He gave the Scots (3-0) a 14-0 lead by throwing a 3-yard jump pass to Jason Romero, and later rushed for a 3-yard touchdown that stretched that lead to 21-6. Those scores helped numb the sting of Scotland’s four-turnover night on offense.

“Turnovers are just motivation,” Wall said. “Just keep pushing.”

Wall’s second touchdown, the 3-yard rush, happened on a fourth-down conversion attempt after he juggled a bad snap in the wildcat formation and avoided a potential turnover. Wall ran the ball to his right side, dived into the endzone and stretched out to keep the ball inside the pylon.

“I had no clue what I was doing, but all I know is I was thinking about endzone, endzone, endzone,” Wall said with a smile.

Wall’s efforts, combined with a stellar peformance by Scotland’s defense, helped make up for an otherwise sloppy night for the Scots. Scotland lost a couple of fumbles, and they also struggled with several unforced errors.

“The defense played phenomenal,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “The defense has played great all year. The offense is a broken record. Every week we’re leaving points on the board. A combination of dropped passes, bad throws, bad pass protection and bad snaps. Every week it’s been that way.

“We should have scored 44 tonight,” he added. “We should have done it last week, we should have done it the week before that. Shoulda, coulda, woulda. If its and buts were candy and nuts, we’d all have a merry Christmas.”

Defensively, Scotland held the Bulldogs to 36 yards of total offense. Marlboro County’s defense accounted for the team’s only touchdown. Linebacker Quincy Graham recovered a fumbled Scotland snap and returned it all the way for a score in the third quarter.

“They’re phenomenal,” Wall said of Scotland’s defense. “. … Can’t say nothing else about them. They’re phenomenal.”

Scotland running back R.J. Nicholson capped off the Scots’ first drive of the game with a 12-yard touchdown run that gave his team a 7-0 lead after Andrew Oswald’s successful extra point. Darrius Dockery, one of the three other running backs Scotland routinely uses, was knocked out of the game with a knee injury during Scotland’s first drive.

With under two minutes remaining in the first half, Scotland forced a Marlboro County fumble deep inside Bulldog territory. The Scots set up on Marlboro’s 9-yard line. That helped set the stage for Wall’s short jump pass to Romero, a touchdown that gave Scotland a 14-0 halftime lead.

Both teams had drives that ended with punts after Graham’s defensive touchdown in the third period. Early in the fourth quarter, Scotland used a trio of short runs by Nicholson to dive deep into Marlboro territory. Wall finished the drive with his 3-yard touchdown run.

After another punt by the Bulldogs, Scotland running back Kyshaun Galberth put a lid on the victory with a 10-yard touchdown run as the clock neared the three-minute mark in the fourth quarter.

Nicholson registered 76 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Wall logged 63 yards on two receptions.

In addition to the fumbled snap that was returned for a touchdown, Scotland’s other three turnovers consisted of an interception thrown by Mandrell Johnson, a fumble by Galberth and a fumble by Savion Leak.

Marlboro County’ record fell to 1-2.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The honor goes to Bruce Wall, who kept his team going throughout the night with his leadership and playmaking ability. Wall was a strong sideline presence when things weren’t going Scotland’s way on offense.

“We’re better than that,” Wall said. “. … We came out with a W. That’s the only thing we ask for.”

UP NEXT

Scotland will travel to Greenville to take on D.H. Conley next Friday.

