After slow start, Scots fall to Purnell Swett 5-2

LAURINBURG — A slow start by Scotland High’s varsity boys soccer team helped Purnell Swett grab a 5-2 victory over the Scots on Monday night.

The Rams dominated possession and kept Scotland’s defense on its heels in the first half. Purnell Swett’s Jafet Robles got his hat trick started with a goal around 14 minutes into the game. Cale Harris made it 2-0 with a goal just over one minute later.

A goal by Purnell Swett’s Cameron Ferguson later in the first period gave the Rams a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Scotland had some close opportunities to score in the first half, including a pair of shots by Adolfo Duran that were deflected by Rams goalkeeper Nick Ramirez. But those were few and far between.

“In the first half, I don’t understand why we can’t come out there as a team and actually work together,” Scotland coach Blake Dickerson said. “We make a run, we don’t get back, they score. I don’t know if it’s because we think we’re attacking too much, or what. I don’t know. That’s just something where we’re going to have to look at some film and see where our gaps are.”

The teams combined for three goals within the first four minutes of the second half. Scotland got on the board when Drew Hamilton found the back of the net off an Adolfo Duran corner kick. Less than a minute later, Robles scored his second goal of the night and increased the Rams’ lead to 4-1.

With just under 36 minutes left in the game, Scotland’s Connor Bert scored on a penalty kick to cut the deficit to 4-2. Purnell Swett had its own penalty kick opportunity several minutes later, but Jalen Hunt’s attempt was blocked by Scotland’s Blake Wood.

Robles capped off his hat trick with another goal as the clock neared the 10-minute mark.

Scotland fell to 1-4, including an 0-2 mark in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. Purnell Swett (2-4, 1-0) snapped its four-game losing streak.

Scotland's Drew Hamilton scored Scotland's first goal on Monday night, knocking in a corner kick by Adolfo Duran.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

