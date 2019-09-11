Scots prepare for trip to Conley

Scotland’s Bruce Wall (top) celebrates with teammate Matt Sellers after scoring during the Scots’ win at Marlboro County last week. Scotland’s Bruce Wall (top) celebrates with teammate Matt Sellers after scoring during the Scots’ win at Marlboro County last week.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High’s secondary will be tested when the Fighting Scots take on D.H. Conley in Greenville on Friday night.

The Vikings of Conley favored passing the ball in their first two games of the season, both of which were losses. Scotland coach Richard Bailey and his team have been preparing for an aerial attack that might be heavier than they are used to.

“We haven’t faced a team that throws it quite that much coming into a game,” Bailey said. “We’ve made some teams throw it that much because they couldn’t run it at all, but this team throws it that much whether they’re losing or winning.”

Conley’s offense is led by senior quarterback Nick Hamilton, who has thrown a combined four touchdowns and five interceptions in the past two weeks. All of those touchdowns and three of those interceptions came in a 46-29 loss at Rocky Mount last week.

In Week One, Conley lost 16-8 to Northeastern at home.

Those losses were against two of the state’s top 2A programs.

“Rocky Mount beat them by a little bit more (than Northeastern), but a couple scores were on special teams, and it was maybe a little more deceptive than what the score actually was,” Bailey said.

Leshaun Atchinson has been Conley’s top receiver this year. He’s just over the 200-yard mark this season, and he has caught one touchdown pass.

Conley running back Brock Lasure has carried the ball 31 times this season, averaging just under four yards per attempt.

Scotland will counter with a deep running back corps that has been productive so far. But the Scots will continue to work on proving their execution when passing the ball.

“We’ve thrown the ball 16 times twice and 18 times. That’s a whole lot more than we threw last year, when we might’ve thrown four or five times,” Bailey said. “We’re still not passing it as effectively as I want us to. Still not as many of the concepts and RPO stuff as I want us to get to. We did a lot more of that during the preseason.

“We need to probably get back to doing more of that,” he added. “We’ve just got to be more consistent with our pass protection and our quarterback decision-making. We haven’t been as good as I want us to be in those two aspects.”

On the topic of passing the ball, Scotland received some good news this week when receiver DeAndre McKinnon’s suspension was overturned by state officials after he was ejected from last week’s game at Marlboro County.

But several starters have been dealing with illnesses this week, and the Scots have been cautious with those players while they try to recover before Friday’s game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday night in Greenville. Scotland will have a bye after this week’s game.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

