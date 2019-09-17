Scots recover from early deficit, defeat Seventy-First 4-3

Scotland’s Connor Bert pursues the ball during the Scots’ win over Seventy-First on Monday. Bert scored one goal in the win. Scotland’s Connor Bert pursues the ball during the Scots’ win over Seventy-First on Monday. Bert scored one goal in the win. Scotland’s Adolfo Duran (15) battles with Seventy-First’s Komla Akogo for possession of the ball during Monday’s game between the Scots and Falcons. Scotland’s Adolfo Duran (15) battles with Seventy-First’s Komla Akogo for possession of the ball during Monday’s game between the Scots and Falcons.

LAURINBURG — Scotland’s boys soccer team recovered from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat Seventy-First 4-3 on Monday.

It was the Fighting Scots’ first Sandhills Athletic Conference win of the season. Scotland handed the Falcons (4-4, 0-4 SAC) their second straight loss.

“I saw the intensity that we were lacking last week, for sure,” Scotland coach Blake Dickerson said. “We’re definitely been pressuring the ball more. The passing and communication is definitely there.”

Jordan Stone had a goal and an assist for the Scots (3-5, 1-3 SAC). Andrew Oswald, Danny Reyes and Connor Bert also scored goals for Scotland. Drew Hamilton logged an assist.

Just over two minutes into the game, Seventy-First’s Khalil Collazo found the back of the net to give the Falcons a 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later, the Falcons’ Andrez Manosalva pushed his team’s lead to 2-0 with a goal.

Stone assisted Oswald on Scotland’s first goal of the game with a little under 24 minutes left in the first half. Reyes than evened the score at 2-2 on a penalty kick with six minutes remaining until halftime.

It took less than two minutes for Scotland to take the lead in the second half. Connor Bert scored the go-ahead goal with just over 38 minutes left in the match. Hamilton then found Stone on the far right side of the goal with 30 minutes left on the clock. Stone fired a shot at the corner of the goal, where it rebounded off the hands of Seventy-First’s goalkeeper and into the net. That gave Scotland a 4-2 advantage.

Lansse Conde broke away from the defense to score Seventy-First’s final goal of the game as the clock neared the 25-minute mark. The Scots were able to hold off the Falcons the rest of the way with the help of goalkeeper Blake Wood, who finished with a season-high 12 saves.

“We’re finding the open man now. We’re finding the easy pass,” Dickerson said of his team’s offense. “Instead of trying to boot it down to Adolfo (Duran) every time, or Connor, whoever it is. We’re actually finding a square, finding a switch, finding an easy pass.”

Scotland’s Connor Bert pursues the ball during the Scots’ win over Seventy-First on Monday. Bert scored one goal in the win. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Bert_71st_19.jpg Scotland’s Connor Bert pursues the ball during the Scots’ win over Seventy-First on Monday. Bert scored one goal in the win. Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Adolfo Duran (15) battles with Seventy-First’s Komla Akogo for possession of the ball during Monday’s game between the Scots and Falcons. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Adolfo_71st_19.jpg Scotland’s Adolfo Duran (15) battles with Seventy-First’s Komla Akogo for possession of the ball during Monday’s game between the Scots and Falcons. Brandon Tester | The Laurinburg Exchange

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester