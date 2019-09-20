Lady Scots find their groove

Scotland’s student section celebrates with the volleyball team after the Lady Scots defeated Richmond 3-1 in a rivalry match on Thursday night. The student section has played a big role in giving the Lady Scots home-court advantage. Scotland’s student section celebrates with the volleyball team after the Lady Scots defeated Richmond 3-1 in a rivalry match on Thursday night. The student section has played a big role in giving the Lady Scots home-court advantage.

LAURINBURG — Did a change in appearance help set off a five-game winning streak for Scotland’s volleyball team?

It might have, according to senior libero Abby Quick.

“We got new jerseys. That gave everyone a new look,” Quick said. “Everyone got new energy, new vibes.”

After a bumpy ride through their non-conference schedule, the Lady Scots have been looking like a rejuvenated team through seven games of Sandhills Athletic Conference action. Now sitting at the top of the conference with a 6-1 league record, the Lady Scots have shown some of the characteristics of a contender — strong chemistry, impressive talent and enough resiliency to fight back from big deficits.

Is it really the jerseys? Maybe. But there are many other things that help the Lady Scots click.

Part of the reason for their success has been the energy the Lady Scots bring to their matches.

“The biggest thing we’ve been talking about and enforcing in practice is our hustle,” head coach Mallory Wheeler said. “Relentless pursuit of every ball, no matter what it is. All-out battling for points. And our communication.”

And the Scots have another weapon when they’re on their home court. Scotland’s student section has helped create an exciting atmosphere inside the gym, providing the Scots with some extra motivation while putting some more pressure on opponents.

That was especially evident during Scotland’s win over Richmond Senior on Thursday night. The student section helped contribute to an exceptional rivalry game, erupting in cheers with every point Scotland scored.

“We were telling everyone all week to come to the game tonight,” Quick said. “It was a really good feeling.”

Scotland’s fans had an impressive turnout, and it didn’t go unnoticed. After the game, the student section celebrated with the players and took a group photo on the court.

“It’s huge,” Wheeler said of the student section’s presence. “Obviously it’s a big rivalry game. I wasn’t here the last time Scotland beat Richmond. It shows the girls a lot of support. … When they cheer for you it gives you that momentum, gives you that fire, gives you that extra energy that always helps.”

The volleyball team is rolling with the help of fan support — and new jerseys

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

