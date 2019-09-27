Lady Scots defeat Jack Britt, 3-0

Carleigh Carter Carleigh Carter Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard knocks the ball over the net during the Lady Scots’ 3-0 win over Jack Britt on Thursday night. Sheppard notched four kills. Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard knocks the ball over the net during the Lady Scots’ 3-0 win over Jack Britt on Thursday night. Sheppard notched four kills.

LAURINBURG — Scotland’s varsity volleyball team won its eighth straight match on Thursday, defeating Jack Britt 3-0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-20).

The Lady Scots (11-5, 7-1 SAC) evened their season series with the Buccaneers (6-10-1, 4-3) after losing 3-1 in Fayetteville earlier this season.

Carleigh Carter helped lead the Scots to victory with a team-high seven kills.

“We’re on a big winning streak, which has been rare for Scotland volleyball, and it’s great motivation to keep us going strong,” Carter said.

Kate Carter added six kills for the Lady Scots. Abby Quick and Kinsley Sheppard both had seven digs.

After an ace by Kadence Sheppard gave Scotland a 25-20 win in a tightly-contested first set, The Lady Scots used a 6-0 run to pull away from Jack Britt in the second frame. The Bucs closed the gap to 13-9 on a kill by Sydney Conklin, but then Scotland went on another big run — this time 7-0 — to put themselves withing five points of a win. Following two straight points for Jack Britt, Scotland rattled off five scores in a row. Kate Carter put an end to the set with a kill.

Scotland held a 20-13 lead late in the third set, but the Bucs battled back and cut Scotland’s advantage to 21-19. Kills by Asjah Swindell and Kadence Sheppard then gave Scotland a 23-19 lead. Following a kill by Jack Britt’s Elisabeth Gerke, a service error by the Bucs gave the Scots match point. Kinsley Sheppard finished the win with an ace.

The Lady Scots had struggled in the third set of a couple other conference victories, but that wasn’t the case on Thursday.

“We just wanted it so bad,” Carleigh Carter said. “We lost to Jack Britt earlier in the season, and we had to beat them at home.”

The win was a reflection of the strong chemistry the Scots have shown ever since their streak started.

“It’s rewarding, it’s exciting,” Scotland coach Mallory Wheeler said. “The chemistry between them — they hang out with each other. They want to be with each other. When jayvee plays they’re stuck with each other, not because they have to be, because they want to be.

“They want to win together. They want to compete together. And that makes a world of difference. It’s fun coaching them. I love this group of girls.”

Scotland will host Purnell Swett on Tuesday before embarking on a four-game road trip that includes stops at Hoke, Gray’s Creek, Seventy-First and Pinecrest. The Scots will then close the regular season with a home game against Lumberton on Oct. 15 and a rivalry game at Richmond two days later.

