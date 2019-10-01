Wall scores 3 touchdowns as Scotland defeats Jack Britt 52-36

R.J. Nicholson breaks away from some defenders during Scotland’s game at Jack Britt on Monday night. R.J. Nicholson breaks away from some defenders during Scotland’s game at Jack Britt on Monday night.

FAYETTEVILLE — Three rushing touchdowns from senior Bruce Wall keyed Scotland’s 52-36 win at Jack Britt on Monday night.

The Fighting Scots stayed undefeated at 5-0. They handed the Buccaneers (4-1) their first loss of the season.

Scotland coach Richard Bailey said he was surprised to see his defense give up so many points.

“But they’ve carried us the whole year,” Bailey said. “The offense had to do our part one night of the year. We were able to get it done. We really left a few points on the board. We had some near-misses in the first half.”

The Buccaneers took their largest lead of the night, 22-12, on a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kevin Sentell to Anthony Fiffie with just over eight minutes left in the first half. It was one of three touchdowns the duo connected on.

The Scots quickly responded. After Scotland receiver Trey Chavis made a catch while drawing a pass interference penalty deep in Jack Britt territory, Wall scored his second touchdown of the night, a 1-yard run that cut the Buccaneers’ lead to 22-19.

The Scots made a third-down stop on Jack Britt’s ensuing drive. The Buccaneers lined up to punt, but the snap was botched and the hosts instead took a turnover on downs in their own territory. That help set the stage for R.J. Nicholson’s 5-yard touchdown run that gave Scotland a 25-22 lead after an unsuccessful extra point attempt with 45 seconds left until halftime. Jack Britt took a knee and drained the rest of the clock.

Scotland defensive back J.J. McLean put an end to Jack Britt’s opening drive of the second half, intercepting a pass by Sentell. But the Scots were unable to take advantage of the turnover. Shortly after Jack Britt forced Scotland to punt, Sentell found Maurice Wickware on a 14-yard touchdown pass. The Buccaneers took a 29-25 lead.

Jack Britt’s defense held strong and forced Scotland to punt again, but the return was muffed and Scotland recovered the loose ball. Following a penalty on the Buccaneers, Scotland took over on the Jack Britt 10-yard line.

That helped put Wall in position for an 8-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat formation. That breakthrough gave Scotland a 32-29 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Scotland extended its lead to 39-29 with a 35-yard touchdown run by Savion Leak early in the third quarter. Jack Britt responded with its final score of the night, a 3-yard touchdown pass from Sentell to Fiffie.

With a little under seven minutes left in the game, Scotland’s Kyshaun Galberth broke away for a 28-yard touchdown run. That gave the Scots a 45-36 lead following a failed extra point attempt.

In the late stages of the fourth quarter, Scotland defensive end Zymere Reddick tipped and intercepted a pass and almost returned it all the way for a touchdown. Galberth then punched it in with a 6-yard run.

Jack Britt had generated some momentum at the beginning of the game. The Buccaneers recovered a fumbled kickoff return by the Scots, and the first Sentell-Fiffie connection of the night gave Jack Britt a 7-0 lead.

Wall responded with a 9-yard touchdown run, but Jack Britt still held a 7-6 lead after Scotland’s failed extra point attempt.

The teams traded scores later in the first period. Jack Britt’s Jacob Copeland scored on a 50-yard run, but Scotland quarterback Tyler Barfield threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Trey Chavis on the next drive. After Scotland’s failed 2-point conversion attempt, Jack Britt held a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Scotland’s Matt Sellers had his punt blocked deep in Scotland territory early in the second quarter. The block caused a safety, and the Buccaneers took a 16-12 lead.

Galberth rushed for 59 yards, and Leak tallied 86 yards on the ground for the Scots. Chavis logged 103 yards on three receptions.

Sentell completed 18 of his 31 passes for 231 yards, including four touchdowns and one interception. Fiffie logged 122 yards and three touchdowns on nine catches.

Galberth’s big night

Galberth hasn’t been practicing much recently while dealing with minor health issues, but he was able to come through in big spots on Monday.

“When he got in there, he made the most of it,” Bailey said.

“I got warmed up in the fourth quarter,” Galberth said. “. … I was thinking that I had to fight for the yards, get those touchdowns, so we could put up the lead.”

Player of the game

Running out of the wildcat formation, Wall made a big difference with his three touchdowns. His yardage numbers weren’t eye-popping, but that’s not what mattered — Wall did what he had to do to help the Scots win.

Too many flags

For the second straight game, Scotland was hampered by what head coach Richard Bailey called “look-at-me, selfish, sorry” unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

“I’m really just getting tired of it,” Bailey said. ‘We’re gonna address it. Obviously we’ve already addressed it, and some of them can’t figure it out, so we’re going to see how much we can run them tomorrow.”

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

