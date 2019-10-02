Volleyball team wins ninth straight, defeat Purnell Swett 3-0

LAURINBURG — Scotland’s varsity volleyball team stretched its winning streak to nine matches with a 3-0 win (25-20, 25-15, 25-17) against Purnell Swett in Sandhills Athletic Conference action on Tuesday night.

Scotland (12-5, 8-1 SAC) will now embark on a four-game road trip that begins with a match at Hoke on Thursday night. The Lady Scots have one more home match on their regular-season schedule, a senior night duel with Lumberton on Oct. 15.

Purnell Swett (2-14, 1-8 SAC) saw its losing streak grow to four games.