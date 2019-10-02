SAU’s Randell has strong showing at tourney

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The St. Andrews University men’s and women’s golf teams traveled to Tennessee this week to compete in the East Tennessee Collegiate, where they faced off with several other Appalachian Athletic Conference teams. The men’s team finished in seventh place, and the women were led by Lydia Randell’s second-place finish.

Round One

The Knights showed a great effort in Round One, with the men’s team finishing the day in fourth place out of nine teams. Andreas Pirc and Yusuke Niwa both tabbed a 74 to lead the Knights.

The women’s team had three individual players competing against strong competition. They were led by Lydia Randell’s 77, putting her in a five-way tie for 10th place. Freshman Michaelah Wise had a strong first outing as a Knight, finishing at 8-over.

Round Two

Union, Montreat, and Bryan College each improved their game in Round Two and surpassed the Knights on the scoreboard, leaving SAU’s men’s team in seventh place.

Randell had a strong outing in Round Two, carding a 1-under 71 — the best score out of 50 women’s golfers. Randell finished in second place on the leaderboard.

Wise tabbed an 89 in Round 2, followed by Nicoulin’s 105.

The Knights will continue their fall play on Oct. 6-8 as they host the St. Andrews Invite at Scotch Meadows.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_SAU-NEW-LOGO.jpg

SAU’s Randell has strong showing at East Tennessee Collegiate