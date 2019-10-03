Soccer team falls to Jack Britt, 6-0

Scotland goalkeeper Gavin Stanley blocks a Jack Britt player's shot during Scotland's soccer match against Jack Britt on Wednesday. Scotland goalkeeper Gavin Stanley blocks a Jack Britt player's shot during Scotland's soccer match against Jack Britt on Wednesday.

LAURINBURG — Jack Britt’s boys soccer team scored three times in the first half on its way to a 6-0 win over Scotland on Wednesday.

Richard Billings, Jay-Anthony Service and Justin Benson scored goals to help the Buccaneers take their first-half lead. Amir Hassan scored the first of Jack Britt’s three second-half goals with just over 23 minutes left in the game.

Scotland coach Blake Dickerson was impressed with his goalkeepers, Gavin Stanley and Blake Wood. Stanley was in the starting lineup and finished with five saves in about 30 minutes. Wood, Scotland’s usual starter who has been recovering from an injury, took it from there. Wood finished with 12 saves in about 50 minutes.

But that was one of just a few bright spots in a sloppy performance by the Scots.

“I saw a lot of just kicking the ball down the field and not finding the easy pass,” Dickerson said.

“… We do two things,” Dickerson said. “We take a touch and boot it down the field, or we try and dribble it as far as we can dribble it, instead of taking two or three touches like we should, and finding the easy pass.”

Scotland’s winless streak stretched to five games. Jack Britt finished a two-match season sweep of the Scots.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

