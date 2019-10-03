Cross country team hosts conference meet

LAURINBURG — Scotland High’s boys and girls cross country teams both logged second-place finishes at a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at the Morgan Complex on Tuesday.

With 54 points, Scotland’s boys team was the runner-up behind Pinecrest (16). Purnell Swett (80) finished in third place, and Lumberton (91) took fourth place. Pinecrest also won the girls race, tallying 22 points to finish in front of Scotland (43) and Purnell Swett (71).

Pinecrest had seven runners finish in the top 10 in the boys race. Scotland’s Jackson Sellers found a spot within that group, finishing the 5K race in fifth place with a time of 18:12. Teamate Cooper Sutherland wasn’t far behind him, finishing in seventh place (18:20). Scotland’s Aaron Aycock logged a 10th-place finish (19:03). Rounding out Scotland’s top-five finishers were Keldon Clark (20th place, 20:22.65) and Grayson Smith (28th place, 20:46).

Adrian Archer of Pinecrest won the boys race with a time of 17:08.

The Lady Scots had four runners finish in the top 10 in the girls race. Madison Williams led the charge with a third-place finish (22:02). Tabitha Williams crossed the finish line in seventh place (22:25). Bethany Matthews (23:15) and Carson Buie (23:18) finished in ninth and 10th place, respectively. Mikayla Tucker rounded out Scotland’s top five with a 15th-place finish (26:24.35).

Lauren Wimberly of Pinecrest won the girls race with a time of 20:41.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_madison-williams-1004-xc.jpg

Pinecrest wins both races