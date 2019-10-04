Lady Scots conquer rivals in regular-season finale

ROCKINGHAM — Scotland’s girls tennis team ended the regular season with a 7-2 rivalry win at Richmond on Thursday.

The Lady Scots will compete in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament next week.

Here are the full results from Thursday’s match:

SINGLES: Claire Carter (S) def. Kearston Bruce (R) 8-2; Samantha Bowen (S) def. O’cean Bennett (R) 8-1; Emma Lewis (S) def. Kaylee Parker (R) 8-5; Sara Madison Leggett (S) def. Paris Almon (R) 9-7; Elizabeth Henry (R) def. D’Averia Johnson (S) 8-1; Katie Smith (S) def. Ellie Buck (R) 8-2.

DOUBLES: Carter/Bowen (S) def. Bruce/Bennett (R) 9-7; Almon/Henry (R) def. Lewis/Leggett (S) 9-7; Johnson/Smith (S) def. Parker/Buck (R) 8-4.