Scotland routs Purnell Swett

PEMBROKE — Scotland’s varsity football team held Purnell Swett to 48 yards of total offense in a 49-6 victory over the winless Rams on Friday night.

The Fighting Scots (6-0, 2-0 SAC) rushed for four touchdowns and threw for three more. Running backs Kyshaun Galberth and R.J. Nicholson both picked up 124 yards on the ground. Galberth had two touchdown runs, including one for 73 yards, and Nicholson scored on a 6-yard run. Quarterback Tyler Barfield’s touchdown passes were split evenly among three receivers —Trey Chavis, Savion Leak and Bruce Wall.

Kicker Nick Ramirez accounted for all of Purnell Swett’s points. Ramirez connected on a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter, and he later hit a 45-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.

“We did some good things,” Scotland coach Richard Bailey said. “I don’t like that we weren’t able to consistently run the ball like I’d like to. We had some big runs. … Tyler made some good throws, did some good things.”

Scotland scored on the game’s first play — a 33-yard run by Galberth that was preceded by an offsides call on the Rams. The Scots scored on five of its seven first-half drives to take a 35-3 halftime lead.

Purnell Swett (0-6, 0-2 SAC) seemed to find a small amount of momentum with its running game on the team’s second drive of the second half, but Scotland linebacker Jamari Wall put an end to that with an interception.

“I was just trying to get to the house and score for the team,” the senior linebacker said. “Keep the clock running.”

Wall’s big play did help drain some time off the clock. Shortly after that, Barfield threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bruce Wall, and Purnell Swett requested for the rest of the game to be played with a running clock.

Through the air

Barfield completed four of his 10 passes for 57 yards.

“The short game probably worked best passing-wise,” Barfield said. “They couldn’t really stop the run game or the short passing game.”

Scotland’s passing attack wasn’t without its near-misses, but Barfield felt good about what the Scots were able to do on Friday.

“I feel like I’m improving,” Barfield said. “Got to improve every single day, and keep on working.”

Players of the game

Galberth, Nicholson and Barfield all made some big plays on Friday. They did so despite playing on short rest after winning at Jack Britt on Monday.

Scotland linebacker Ladarius McNeill sacks Purnell Swett quarterback Micah Carter on Friday night.

