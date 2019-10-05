St. Andrews grabs first win

St. Andrews quarterback Dashaun Ferguson celebrates after the first of his two second-half touchdowns against Cincinnati Christian on Saturday. St. Andrews quarterback Dashaun Ferguson celebrates after the first of his two second-half touchdowns against Cincinnati Christian on Saturday. St. Andrews players bring down Cincinnati Christian running back Christopher Young (2) during Saturday’s game. St. Andrews players bring down Cincinnati Christian running back Christopher Young (2) during Saturday’s game. Cincinnati Christian running back Evan Crim (33) is tackled by a couple of St. Andrews defenders on Saturday. Cincinnati Christian running back Evan Crim (33) is tackled by a couple of St. Andrews defenders on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University football team defeated Cincinnati Christian University 55-7 after taking a 41-0 halftime lead on Saturday afternoon.

It was the first win of the season for the Knights (1-3, 1-0 MSC).

The win came after a series of close losses in recent weeks. Following the most recent loss, a 41-34 setback at Georgetown College last week, the Knights held multiple team meetings.

“After our game last week, we got done eating dinner after the game. The kids, they were hurting after the game, but as soon as we went into the restaurant they were laughing and giggling,” St. Andrews head coach David Harper said. “It didn’t hurt them enough for me.

“So we had a come-to-Jesus party before we got on the bus. Monday morning, we had the same type of meeting.”

In those meetings, the coaching staff emphasized that the team needed to comprehend the importance of its practices and other preparation sessions, and not just focus on game days. If they could do that, the Knights knew they had enough talent to compete with top teams — the Knights lost to No. 25 Cumberland University 24-22 two weeks ago.

Those meetings paid off in the form of a lopsided win over Cincinnati Christian (1-5, 0-1 MSC). The Knights registered 583 yards of total offense and held the Eagles to 184 yards.

St. Andrews’ defense forced four turnovers. Dawandrick Crockett grabbed two interceptions, and Andy Austin notched another pick for the Knights. Austin also forced a fumble. Michael Lundy had two sacks.

“Phenomenal job,” Harper said. “I thought coach (Bill) Young put a great game plan together.”

Running back Trevor McNeil (12 carries, 114 yards, two touchdowns) and receiver Jermaine Trotman Jr. (four catches, 120 yards, one touchdown) helped pace St. Andrews’ offense. Both of St. Andrews’ quarterbacks played well — Kacey Otto threw for 167 yards, and Dashaun Ferguson rushed for 62 yards. Ferguson, a Scotland High grad, rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the second half.

“I got a few snaps just to feel them out, and then they gave me an opportunity to run and I took it,” Ferguson said.

CCU’s Nate Szymanski threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Riquieto Leonard in the fourth quarter.

St. Andrews will be on the road at Union College next week. The Knights will return home the following week to face Kentucky Christian University.

“We’ve had the talent,” Ferguson said. “We finally put it all together, and we finally came out with a W.”

St. Andrews quarterback Dashaun Ferguson celebrates after the first of his two second-half touchdowns against Cincinnati Christian on Saturday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_4986.jpg St. Andrews quarterback Dashaun Ferguson celebrates after the first of his two second-half touchdowns against Cincinnati Christian on Saturday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange St. Andrews players bring down Cincinnati Christian running back Christopher Young (2) during Saturday’s game. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_5001.jpg St. Andrews players bring down Cincinnati Christian running back Christopher Young (2) during Saturday’s game. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Cincinnati Christian running back Evan Crim (33) is tackled by a couple of St. Andrews defenders on Saturday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_IMG_4972.jpg Cincinnati Christian running back Evan Crim (33) is tackled by a couple of St. Andrews defenders on Saturday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

