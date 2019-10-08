Monday Recap: Soccer, volleyball and golf teams in action

Scotland’s Connor Bert prepares to fire a penalty kick into the net for Scotland’s only goal of the night in a 3-1 loss at Purnell Swett on Monday. Scotland’s Connor Bert prepares to fire a penalty kick into the net for Scotland’s only goal of the night in a 3-1 loss at Purnell Swett on Monday.

PEMBROKE — First-half goals by Jafet Robles, Jalent Hunt and Nehemiah Maynor gave Purnell Swett a 3-1 victory over Scotland’s boys soccer team on Monday night.

Connor Bert’s successful penalty kick put Scotland (3-10-1, 1-8 SAC) on the scoreboard in the 65th minute. Scotland’s winless streak is now at six games.

“We moved the ball well tonight, compared to what we’ve done,” Scotland coach Blake Dickerson said. “We’re really just trying to go for the big ball over the top every time, which can help you, but it can also hurt you.

“… They’ve got a great keeper,” he added. “There’s not much you can do against him. He’s a beast. He’s going places.”

Purnell Swett goalkeeper Nick Ramirez kept the Scots quiet for most of the night, and he withstood some offensive surges when the Scots found momentum in the second half.

Dickerson said the Scots had a better outing than they did in a loss to the Rams (6-11, 3-6 SAC) at home earlier this season.

“We’re pushing,” he said. “They beat us 6-0 last time. This didn’t look like a 6-0 game tonight.”

Gray’s Creek snaps Lady Scots’ winning streak

The Gray’s Creek volleyball team improved to 17-0 with a 3-0 win (25-14, 25-21, 25-11) over Scotland on Monday night.

The loss ended Scotland’s 10-match winning streak.

The Lady Scots (13-6) will resume Sandhills Athletic Conference play with a match at Seventy-First on Tuesday night.

Girls golf team competes at Bayonet

Scotland’s girls golf team posted a fifth-place finish out of six teams at a nine-hole conference meet at Bayonet on Monday.

The Lady Scots finished with a team score of 232, putting them 15 points behind fourth-place Richmond. Pinecrest won the meet with a team score of 146.

Ashlyn Soles led the Lady Scots with a 51. She was followed by teammates Samantha Hendrix (54), Emily Hendrix (62) and Abigail Gibson (65).

The Lady Scots will host a conference golf meet at Scotch Meadows on Wednesday. Play will begin at 2 p.m.

