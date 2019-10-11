Scotland falls to Pinecrest in battle of SAC volleyball leaders

Scotland’s Carleigh Carter hits the ball over the net during the Lady Scots’ loss at Pinecrest on Thursday. Scotland’s Carleigh Carter hits the ball over the net during the Lady Scots’ loss at Pinecrest on Thursday.

SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland High volleyball team had a hot start at Pinecrest on Thursday — and then the Lady Scots’ wheels came off.

In a battle of Sandhills Athletic Conference leaders, Pinecrest (20-1, 11-1 SAC) won three straight sets after Scotland (14-7, 10-2 SAC) won the opening frame. With the 3-1 win (21-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22), the Patriots took sole possession of first place in the conference.

“I hope they see that they let a big opportunity go,” Scotland coach Mallory Wheeler said. “We dominated game one, and they’ve got to know that if they play at that level they can’t drop down.”

Pinecrest never led in the first set. The Patriots tied the score at 12-all at one point, but the Scots battled back to keep them from gaining more momentum.

Whatever momentum Scotland had on its side quickly evaporated in the second set. After Scotland took a 3-2 lead, Pinecrest used two big runs to pull away from the Scots. The first one was a 6-0 run that ended with a service error by the Patriots. The second run, 9-0, gave the hosts a 17-5 lead.

The Scots’ decline between the first and second sets left their coaches scratching their heads.

“I wish I knew the answer (about what happened),” Wheeler said. “I don’t know the answer. I think we maybe got complacent. We got that game one, and then kind of let up a little bit. I don’t know.”

Pinecrest carried its success into the third set, as the Patriots jumped out to a 7-2 lead. The hosts eventually stretched that lead to 21-12, and the Scots responded with a 5-0 run that included kills by Kate and Carleigh Carter. But that run wasn’t enough to stifle the Patriots.

Scotland made another late rally in the fourth set. With the Scots trailing 24-18, Asjah Swindell notched a kill to ignite a 4-0 run for the Lady Scots. But a kill by Pinecrest’s Lauren Sheperd put an end to the match.

Scotland has two matches remaining before the conference tournament begins. The Scots will host Lumberton and celebrate senior night on Tuesday. They’ll travel to Richmond for a rivalry game on Thursday. The jayvee games begin at 5 p.m. on both nights. The varsity teams play soon after the jayvee game concludes.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester

