Williamson steps down as Lumberton football coach

LUMBERTON — Lumberton High School football coach Kelly Williamson has retired, athletic department officials announced on Monday.

The decision comes after Lumberton’s 2-6 start to this season. During his 1 1/2 seasons at his alma mater, Williamson was 4-15 and won two games at home. As the coach of the offense, the Pirates were outscored 643-270 in 19 games.

Williamson’s letter to school officials, which was obtained by The Robesonian, read as follows:

“To whom it may concern: This letter is to inform you that I am retiring as of today, October 14, 2019, as Lumberton Senior High School football coach. Thank you.”

Defensive coordinator Adam Deese will serve as interim coach.

Lumberton will host Scotland on Nov. 1.