St. Andrews wins inaugural Knights Classic in dramatic fashion

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University football team earned several things on Saturday: a key conference win, bragging rights in a budding rivalry and the right to hold onto the brand-new Knights Classic trophy for at least a year.

St. Andrews’ 49-42 win over Kentucky Christian was a big step forward for the program.

“We’ve been through so many close games this year,” St. Andrews coach David Harper said. “… It’s one of those signature wins for our program. We’re 3-0 in our division. We’re back to .500 for the season. I’m just thrilled for the kids. They hung in there.

“We’ve been bickering and fighting back and forth, and they finally got out of that mode. They worried about their world and their jobs. I’m thankful.”

St. Andrews (3-3, 3-0 MSC) led 28-7 at one point in the first half, but the Knights of Kentucky Christian (2-5, 0-2 MSC) clawed their way back into the game to set up a thrilling finish.

The Knights of St. Andrews held a 38-26 lead at the end of the third quarter. Following a pair of unsuccessful drives by both teams, St. Andrews defensive back Idrise Strange returned an interception 49 yards to Kentucky Christian’s 7-yard line. The visitors didn’t allow St. Andrews to get any closer to the end zone, and the hosts had to settle for a 26-yard field goal by Jordan Vitale. That kick gave St. Andrews a 41-26 lead with 5:38 left in the game.

Kentucky Christian quickly fought back. On the second play of KCU’s drive, quarterback Josh Drucker tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Kris Lewis. Drucker then found DeVon McCoy on a successful 2-point conversion pass that trimmed St. Andrews’ lead to 41-34 with five minutes left in the game.

Kentucky Christian then stifled St. Andrews’ offense, and the hosts were forced to punt. Kentucky Christian took advantage of its opportunity, capping off a 71-yard drive with Devontae Latimer’s 30-yard touchdown run. Latimer carried the ball in for a successful 2-point conversion that gave KCU a 42-41 lead with just over one minute left in the game.

That was just enough time for St. Andrews to win.

Facing a second-and-14 situation from their own 35-yard line, the hosts had a big breakthrough when quarterback Kacey Otto connected with Jermaine Trotman Jr. on a 42-yard completion.

After a pair of incomplete passes, Otto found receiver John Pinkney open in the middle of the field. Pinkney ran it in to finish off the 15-yard touchdown pass. Otto then threw a successful 2-point conversion pass to Timothy Aiken, and St. Andrews took a 49-42 lead with 29 seconds on the clock.

“There’s a lot going through your mind, but like the people on the sideline said, just take a deep breath,” Otto said of his mindset in that game-winning drive. “We work on stuff like that, two-minute drills. It all came together in the end.”

KCU was able to run four plays in the game’s final 29 seconds, but they weren’t able to find the end zone.

Otto and Dashaun Ferguson, St. Andrews’ two quarterbacks, combined for 308 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Ferguson also ran for 23 yards and a touchdown. SAU’s Tyler Carr carried the ball three times for 57 yards, including one touchdown. Running back Trevor McNeil also scored a touchdown in his 48-yard outing. Trotman Jr. tallied 146 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. Pinkney and Kashard Cohens both caught one touchdown pass. Dylan Bahr caught two passes for 88 yards.

On defense, Andy Austin led St. Andrews with 14 total tackles. St. Andrews notched two interceptions (Strange and Dawandrick Crockett). St. Andrews’ two sacks were split between Strange and Darius West.

Kentuck Christian quarterback Josh Drucker completed 33 of his 59 passes for 446 yards, two touchdown and two interceptions. McCoy had 219 yards receiving.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange St. Andrews receiver Jermaine Trotman Jr. prepares to pull in a touchdown catch during the Knights’ win over Kentucky Christian on Saturday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_trotman-catch-vs-KCU.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange St. Andrews receiver Jermaine Trotman Jr. prepares to pull in a touchdown catch during the Knights’ win over Kentucky Christian on Saturday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange St. Andrews football players receive their trophy after winning the inaugural Knights Classic on Saturday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_first-Knights-Classic-celebration.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange St. Andrews football players receive their trophy after winning the inaugural Knights Classic on Saturday.