Lumberton soccer team uses big second half to defeat Scotland

LAURINBURG — The Lumberton boys soccer team scored five goals in the second half to secure a 7-2 victory over Scotland on Monday night.

Connor Bert and Andrew Oswald scored goals for Scotland. Oswald’s goal, assisted by Tra’von Campbell, tied the score at 2-all heading into halftime.

But the second half belonged to the Pirates. Lumberton scored three times within the first 20 minutes of the second period, and the Pirates kept the Scots quiet despite some near-misses by the hosts.

Eloy Hernandez scored two goals, Kameron Chavis had a goal and two assists, Nate Cribb and Jonathan Carrera both had a goal and an assist, Julian McGarahan scored a goal and Ashton Sumpter logged an assist for the Pirates (12-10, 6-7 SAC), who ended their three-game losing streak.

“We started off strong,” Scotland coach Blake Dickerson said. “One of our issues now is either the communication in the back, or it’s not wanting to stab (at the ball). We’re giving them a little too much space. That’s something we’ve struggled with the past couple games.

“(Goalkeeper Blake Wood) had nine saves tonight, so that’s good. But he shouldn’t have that many opportunities to get that many saves. We were just letting them take shots all night.”

The Scots (3-14-1, 1-12 SAC) will conclude their season with a game at Richmond on Wednesday night.