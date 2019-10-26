Lady Scots grab first-round playoff win

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Carleigh Carter posted 11 kills and seven service aces in the Lady Scots’ first-round playoff win on Saturday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Carleigh Carter posted 11 kills and seven service aces in the Lady Scots’ first-round playoff win on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — Carleigh Carter notched 11 kills and seven service aces to help lead Scotland High’s 12-seeded volleyball team to a 3-0 win over 21st-seeded Phillip O. Berry Academy in the first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs on Saturday.

The Lady Scots will travel to fifth-seeded Hough for a second-round matchup on Tuesday.

The set scores from Saturday’s match were 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16. Kadence Sheppard had nine kills for the Lady Scots. Setter Kamdyn Morgan had 24 assists. Libero Abby Quick recorded 15 digs.

“It was definitely a rough start,” Scotland coach Mallory Wheeler said. “I think I counted in game one we had 19 unforced errors. “They were like, ‘So that only means they scored six points?’ I was like, ‘That’s what I’ve been trying to tell you. You’re beating yourselves. You’re giving them hope.’”

Scotland responded by taking early leads in the next three sets. They took a 7-3 lead in the second set and never relinquished that advantage, but the Cardinals of Phillip O. Berry didn’t go down as easily in the third frame. Quick picked up an ace to give the Scots a 10-5 lead, but the Cardinals battled back and eventually took a 13-12 lead. The teams exchanged the lead a couple times after that, but a 5-0 run by Scotland put the hosts up 20-16.

Shortly after that, the Scots went on a 4-0 run to take a 24-18 lead. The Cardinals then got their final point of the set on an Amari Earl kill. Scotland’s Angelle Norton put an end to the frame with a kill of her own.

Scotland didn’t lose any momentum heading into the fourth set. The Scots began the set with a 10-0 run, and that lead helped the Scots fight off any comeback attempts by the Cardinals.

Scotland will now hit the road to take on the 20-6 Hough Huskies. The Huskies had a first-round bye.

Scotland hasn’t had much success on the road recently. They Scots lost their past three games away from Laurinburg.

Wheeler said the Scots need to avoid being intimidated by their opponents before they step on the court.

“You’ve got to take everything with a grain of salt,” Wheeler said. “Don’t worry about it. Just fight hard.”

