Tester: Knights get a taste of ‘championship football’

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange St. Andrews players tackle Reinhardt quarterback Billy Hall (6) during Saturday's game.

St. Andrews University’s football team had an opportunity on Saturday to prove that it could play championship-level football.

But there was a problem — in its third year of existence, St. Andrews’ program had never really been exposed to such a high level of competition. That was apparent in the Knights’ 48-28 loss to No. 17 Reinhardt University.

“I told the guys to come out and set the tempo,” St. Andrews head coach David Harper said. “This is championship football. If they win this, they win the conference.”

The Knights did set the tempo early, and they led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Knights took a 14-10 lead on a 70-yard pass from Kacey Otto to Jermaine Trotman Jr. with two minutes remaining in the first half, but a last-minute, 2-yard rushing touchdown gave Reinhardt a 17-14 halftime lead.

The game quickly slipped away from the Knights after halftime. The Eagles outscored the Knights 24-7 in the third quarter.

“At halftime I said, ‘Guys, their coach is chewing them a new one. You think they were playing hard in the first half, you wait ‘til this third quarter,’” Harper said. “First play of the third quarter, touchdown.”

That touchdown, a 55-yard run by Trevae Cain, gave Reinhardt a 24-14 lead. After slowly wearing down the Knights’ defensive front with their run game in the first half, the Eagles’ offense began to erase any chances of an upset.

“They ramped it up,” Harper said. “They’ve been there, we haven’t. We don’t understand that you have to play high-intensity football, physical football, for four solid quarters. We learned that today.”

With the win, Reinhardt broke a tie with St. Andrews for first place in the Appalachian Division of the Mid-South Conference. The Eagles (7-2, 4-0 MSC) are now in the driver’s seat, but St. Andrews (3-4, 3-1 MSC) is right on their tail.

The Knights are now preparing to end the season with three road games, including two against conference opponents. St. Andrews has already reached the three-win mark for the first time in program history, and the Knights are aiming for a winning record this season.

Some of the lessons they took from Saturday’s loss will help them as they pursue that goal.

“We were in the game,” Harper said. “We’re a third-year program and we had an opportunity to play for a championship. We’ve still got two (conference) games left against two good opponents, but that would have put us in the driver’s seat.

“That’s the biggest positive, that we put ourselves in position to have a championship,” he added. “We had the biggest crowd I’ve seen in some time here. Those are all positive things for our program.”